Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,194,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,017 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up about 2.2% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $121,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 40,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 660,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after buying an additional 99,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,434,000 after buying an additional 607,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter.

CCEP stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

