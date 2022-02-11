Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,194,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,017 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up about 2.2% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $121,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 40,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 660,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after buying an additional 99,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,434,000 after buying an additional 607,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter.
CCEP stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
