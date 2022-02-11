Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company’s program consist PLX9486. Cogent Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

COGT has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.86.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 467.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281,768 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 33.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter worth $188,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

