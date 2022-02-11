Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Panagiotis Tsourapas Sells 25,000 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CL traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,658,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 250,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 39.7% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.