Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Down 2.1%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 2,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,220,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,757,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $13,154,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,637,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 11,173,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

