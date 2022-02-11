Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Down 2.1%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 2,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,220,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.73.
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
