Comparing Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Swedbank AB (publ) and Intercorp Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank AB (publ) 1 7 5 0 2.31 Intercorp Financial Services 0 2 1 0 2.33

Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $185.67, indicating a potential upside of 907.42%. Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.33%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than Intercorp Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank AB (publ) 40.63% 13.18% 0.73% Intercorp Financial Services 39.01% 20.28% 2.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Intercorp Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank AB (publ) $5.81 billion 3.59 $1.41 billion $2.16 8.53 Intercorp Financial Services $1.37 billion 2.78 $109.65 million $4.38 7.55

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services. Intercorp Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swedbank AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Intercorp Financial Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment develops corporate and capital market products for the rest of the bank and the savings banks. The Baltic Banking segment handles customers located in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The Group Functions and Others segment consists of centralized business support units and the product areas group lending and payments, and group savings. The company was founded by Eduard Ludendorff on October 28, 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including consumer, payroll deduction, cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, mortgage, and other consumer loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products; financial planning and mutual fund services; brokerage and investment management services; and financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 215 financial stores and 1,640 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercorp PerÃº Ltd.

