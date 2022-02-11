Comparing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE)

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get PetroQuest Energy alerts:

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and VAALCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 5.13 -$48.18 million $0.74 7.85

PetroQuest Energy has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PetroQuest Energy and VAALCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

VAALCO Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.15%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Risk and Volatility

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% VAALCO Energy 28.26% 26.79% 12.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats PetroQuest Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroQuest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroQuest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.