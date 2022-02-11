Compass Group (LON:CPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,809.00

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,809 ($24.46) and last traded at GBX 1,808 ($24.45), with a volume of 377693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,760 ($23.80).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.26) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,649.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,554.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.66), for a total value of £48,040.32 ($64,963.25).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

