Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.26) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.43).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,820.50 ($24.62) on Wednesday. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,369.50 ($18.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,820.50 ($24.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,649.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,554.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.68), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($256,567.95).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.