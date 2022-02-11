CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.40

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €53.40 ($61.38) and last traded at €54.90 ($63.10), with a volume of 293777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €54.10 ($62.18).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($89.66) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($81.03) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($82.76) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($101.15) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €81.79 ($94.01).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 44.89.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.