Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to C$2,500.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.67.

CNSWF stock traded down $27.25 on Friday, hitting $1,715.28. 303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,252.50 and a twelve month high of $1,919.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,726.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,711.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

