Contrasting CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Solid Power and CBAK Energy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Power presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.28%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and CBAK Energy Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 3.02 -$7.81 million $0.56 2.29

Solid Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBAK Energy Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05%

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

