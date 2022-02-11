Contrasting ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

This table compares ChemoCentryx and Organon & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx $64.89 million 32.33 -$55.36 million ($1.74) -17.25 Organon & Co. $8.10 billion 1.08 $2.16 billion N/A N/A

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than ChemoCentryx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of ChemoCentryx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Organon & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of ChemoCentryx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ChemoCentryx and Organon & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx -353.41% -34.78% -24.96% Organon & Co. 19.26% 92.31% 14.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ChemoCentryx and Organon & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx 0 1 4 1 3.00 Organon & Co. 0 5 4 0 2.44

ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.92%. Organon & Co. has a consensus price target of $38.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.63%. Given ChemoCentryx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ChemoCentryx is more favorable than Organon & Co..

Summary

ChemoCentryx beats Organon & Co. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact. The company was founded by Thomas J. Schall in 1997 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive. The company's biosimilars portfolio consists of three immunology products, such as Brenzys, Renflexis, and Hadlima, as well as two oncology products, including Ontruzant and Aybintio in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Ukraine. It also has a portfolio of established brands in cardiovascular, respiratory, dermatology, and non-opioid pain management. The company sells its products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies, and managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions. Organon & Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. Organon & Co. operates independently of Merck & Co., Inc. as of June 2, 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.