Cormark Comments on Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MFC. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.64.

TSE:MFC opened at C$27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.77. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$22.76 and a 52-week high of C$28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

