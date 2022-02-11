Cormark Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

