Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.54.

Shares of CTVA opened at $50.95 on Monday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after acquiring an additional 561,390 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,285,000 after acquiring an additional 399,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

