Cortex (CTXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $55.95 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $55.95 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00038147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00102208 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 190,543,136 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

