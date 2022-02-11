Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Coty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

COTY has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE COTY opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

