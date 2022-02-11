Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. Coty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,854,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,574,938. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.54.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

