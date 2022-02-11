Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

