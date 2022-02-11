Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $169.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Shares of BAP stock opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day moving average of $119.98. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The bank reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $9.94. Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,628,000 after acquiring an additional 834,740 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,167,000 after acquiring an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

