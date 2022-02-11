Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,989 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after acquiring an additional 452,609 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,004,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 201,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 987.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 119,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,615,000 after acquiring an additional 76,235 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

