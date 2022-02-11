Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 163,992 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ferro were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 411.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,688,000 after buying an additional 1,293,827 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,846,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 809.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 599,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 533,809 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 29.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,275,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,281,000 after purchasing an additional 512,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,834,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

