Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 36.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 158,177 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,866 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $7,630,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 1,050,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 570,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 233,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of VNET stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.21. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.