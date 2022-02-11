Credit Suisse AG Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $684,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $2,354,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 52.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

