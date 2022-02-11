Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,309 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth about $217,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $203.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $199.86 and a 52-week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

