Credit Suisse AG Sells 859 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,721 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

