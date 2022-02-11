Credit Suisse Group Raises Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $28.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.63.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 557,270 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,961,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

