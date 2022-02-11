CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,713.35

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,713.35 ($50.21) and traded as high as GBX 3,852 ($52.09). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,824 ($51.71), with a volume of 2,116,561 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,822.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,714.83. The firm has a market cap of £29.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14.

Get CRH alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Fearon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,035 ($68.09) per share, with a total value of £100,700 ($136,173.09).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.