Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 17,625 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 17,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.
- On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.
- On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $697,528.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,878.40.
- On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179,980.38.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $20.10 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
