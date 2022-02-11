Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Criteo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.21.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Criteo stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

