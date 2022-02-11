Css LLC Il Acquires New Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Prudential during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Prudential during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PUK opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $44.99.
About Prudential
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
