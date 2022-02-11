Css LLC Il Acquires New Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Prudential during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Prudential during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

NYSE PUK opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

A number of research firms have commented on PUK. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.