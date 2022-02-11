Css LLC Il Has $304,000 Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Css LLC Il reduced its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 602,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after purchasing an additional 329,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after buying an additional 69,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $35.88 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.