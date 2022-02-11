Css LLC Il Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Css LLC Il grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) by 91.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,406 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

