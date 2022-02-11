Css LLC Il Invests $323,000 in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIQU. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 360,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 179,998 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 148,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of VTIQU opened at $9.85 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.