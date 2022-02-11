Css LLC Il Invests $392,000 in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 423,164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,751,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PUK opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

