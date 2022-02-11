Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.