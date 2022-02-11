Css LLC Il Reduces Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Css LLC Il reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $115.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $118.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

