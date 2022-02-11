Css LLC Il Sells 8,158 Shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Css LLC Il decreased its position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 0.29% of ScION Tech Growth II worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCOB. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOB opened at $9.74 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

