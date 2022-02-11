CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00 to $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million to $550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.73 million.CTS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.250 EPS.

Shares of CTS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,777. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTS shares. decreased their target price on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CTS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CTS by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CTS by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CTS by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

