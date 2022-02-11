CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Holdings Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 30.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,843 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE CUBE opened at $50.96 on Friday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.