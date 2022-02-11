Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Trading 5.9% Higher

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) shares traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.26. 4,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 678,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cue Health Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

