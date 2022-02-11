Cullinan Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cullinan Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.