Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to report sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $9.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $62,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

