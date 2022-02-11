CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.56.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $4.48 on Friday, reaching $160.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,814. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.18 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.90.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

