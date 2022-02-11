D James Bidzos Sells 3,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $648,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72.

On Tuesday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $1,185,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $1,201,750.00.

VRSN stock opened at $212.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 1,003,746 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $167,760,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after buying an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after buying an additional 364,653 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

