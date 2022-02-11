DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.60.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 446,961 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,186,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 124,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $651,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

