Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.93

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.35. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 4,927 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Daiwa Securities Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a 570.00 price objective for the company.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.