Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.18% from the company’s previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.90.

Datadog stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,247.05 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $5,596,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

