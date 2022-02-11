Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives $12.40 Average PT from Analysts

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research firms have commented on DVDCF. Zacks Investment Research raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.79) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

DVDCF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. 593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.