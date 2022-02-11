Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $541.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

